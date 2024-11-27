Squid Game 2 Trailer: Lee Jung-Jae Returns As Seong Gi-hun With A Mission To End The 'Deadly Game'

The wait is over for 'Squid Game' fans as the official trailer for season 2 is finally out.

The makers of the global hit series released the trailer on Wednesday. Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a Player 456, is stepping back into the deadly survival arena.

The new season, which premieres on December 26, promises to deliver more tension, drama, and life-or-death stakes.

In the trailer, Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, makes it clear why he's returning. When asked why he's back, he firmly says: "I'm trying to put an end to this game."

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives.