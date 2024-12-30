Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:48 IST, December 30th 2024

Squid Game 2: Who Is Player 196? 1st Fatality In Netflix Series Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'She Should've Won'

Song Ji-woo is a South Korean actress who was born on December 15, 1997. At 27 years old, she gained hype for playing Hye-won, Player 196, in Squid Game 2.

Squid Game 2: Who Is Player 196? | Image: X

The second season of Squid Games premiered on December 26 worldwide amid massive anticipation. Fans of the show have been eager to find out how the story progresses in the sequel. Soon after its release, player 196 became a hot topic online alongside Lee Jung-jae and Gong Yoo. Many fans felt her early elimination from the game was unfair and sparking debate.

Who is Player 196 in Squid Game 2?

Song Ji-woo is a South Korean actress who was born on December 15, 1997. At 27 years old, she gained hype for playing Hye-won, Player 196, in Squid Game 2

She starred in several popular K-dramas, including Gangnam B-Slide, Love Andante, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale, Doctor Slump, and Captivating the King. Her previous notable works include A Time Called You (2023), The Glory (2022), and Love to Hate You (2022).

Why Song Ji-woo is going viral?

Since the release, Player 196's death in the third episode of Squid Game season 2 has been a hot topic on social media. Following her demise, one fan commented, "Yup, and it's not even a competition—she's genuinely the best ever." Another viewer expressed frustration, saying, "I love Squid Game season 2, but I’m fuming they killed her off first. I could tell she would have been one of the best characters in the show."

Squid Game poster | Image: X

While many fans called for more screen time for Player 196, others described her as a "diva" for her captivating presence. "Squid Game season 2 is wild, but I’m still upset about Player 196," one user wrote on X. Another remarked, “Squid Game season 2 spoilers—though it was in the trailer—196 was such a diva. Why did she have to die first?”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:48 IST, December 30th 2024

Recommended

After Delhi, GRAP-IV Imposed in Mumbai; Construction Activities Halted
India News
Delhi LG Blasts At Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM'
India News
Squid Game 2 Star Shares Pornographic Post Amid Muan Crash Mourning
Entertainment News
Bollywood Biggest Hits Of 2024 On OTT, Know Where To Stream
Entertainment News
Chilly Days Ahead: Severe Cold Weather to Grip Delhi
India News
Day After Crash, Another Jeju Air Flight Faces Landing Gear Problem
World News
PM Modi's Gift To Kashmir: 5 New Modern Trains To Launch In January
India News
Looking To Buy Hero Xtreme 125R: Here’s a List of Its Top 3 Alternatives
Automobile
Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Reply To His Critics Demanding His Retirement
SportFit
66 Killed, Several Others Injured In Ethiopia After Truck Falls In River
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.