Squid Game 2: Who Is Player 196? 1st Fatality In Netflix Series Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'She Should've Won'

The second season of Squid Games premiered on December 26 worldwide amid massive anticipation. Fans of the show have been eager to find out how the story progresses in the sequel. Soon after its release, player 196 became a hot topic online alongside Lee Jung-jae and Gong Yoo. Many fans felt her early elimination from the game was unfair and sparking debate.

Who is Player 196 in Squid Game 2?

Song Ji-woo is a South Korean actress who was born on December 15, 1997. At 27 years old, she gained hype for playing Hye-won, Player 196, in Squid Game 2.

She starred in several popular K-dramas, including Gangnam B-Slide, Love Andante, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale, Doctor Slump, and Captivating the King. Her previous notable works include A Time Called You (2023), The Glory (2022), and Love to Hate You (2022).

Why Song Ji-woo is going viral?

Since the release, Player 196's death in the third episode of Squid Game season 2 has been a hot topic on social media. Following her demise, one fan commented, "Yup, and it's not even a competition—she's genuinely the best ever." Another viewer expressed frustration, saying, "I love Squid Game season 2, but I’m fuming they killed her off first. I could tell she would have been one of the best characters in the show."

Squid Game poster | Image: X