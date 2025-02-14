Valentine's Day Binge-watch List: Newtopia To My Dearest Nemesis, 7 Romantic K-Dramas To Enjoy

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate love and togetherness with your partner than enjoying a romantic Korean drama? Whether you're a seasoned K-pop fan or a newcomer, you'll find plenty of heartfelt series to make you laugh, cry, and feel butterflies while binge-watching. Here are some of the most popular romantic K-dramas to enjoy.

Goblin (‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’)

If you're looking for an epic experience, Goblin is a must-watch. This drama masterfully combines fantasy, romance, and a hint of tragedy, touching your heart. Starring Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae, it showcases a captivating story. Netflix describes the plot as, "In his quest for a bride to break his immortal curse, a 939-year-old guardian of souls meets a grim reaper and a sprightly student with a tragic past." The deep connections between the characters feel magical, taking K-drama fans on an emotional journey.

Newtopia

The fantasy romance drama Newtopia adds a fresh twist to the genre. The cast includes Jisoo, Park Jung-Min, Im Seong-Jae, Kim Jun-Han, Kang Young-Seok, Lee Hak-Joo, and others. The plot follows Jae-Yoon (Jung-Min), who is completing his military service, and his girlfriend, Young-Joo (Jisoo), as she navigates a zombie-infested Seoul. The drama unfolds as they confront the zombies and strive to reunite.

Newtopia is set to premiere on February 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. KST on Coupang Play, with streaming available on Amazon Prime Video.

My Dearest Nemesis

The romantic comedy My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ka-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook, follows the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Ka-Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Hyun-Wook). The two first crossed paths during their school days through an online game. Back then, Baek Su Jeong confessed her feelings, but Ban Ju Yeon turned her down. The series explores what unfolds when they reconnect later as colleagues.

My Dearest Nemesis premieres on February 17, 2025, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN. It will also be available to stream on Viki.

Melo Movie

Another Park Bo-Young K-drama has arrived with a relatable storyline. The romance drama Melo Movie follows a group of uncertain adults in their thirties—Ko-Gyeom (Choi Woo-Shik), Kim Mu-Bee (Park Bo-Young), Hong Si-Jun (Lee Jun-Young), and Son Ju-A (Jeon So-Nee)—embarking on a film-like journey filled with dreams and the pursuit of love.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, at 5 p.m. KST.

King the Land

King the Land is a delightful drama blending romance with the glamour of the hotel industry, featuring Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah in the lead roles. According to IMDb, the story follows "a charming heir, amid a tense inheritance fight, clashing with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand." What starts as a rivalry gradually deepens into something more meaningful. This drama masterfully combines romance and humour, making it an ideal pick for a cosy night in with your partner.

The Witch

Starring Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-Eui, The Witch is a mystery romance perfect for fans of thrillers with a romantic twist. Adapted from Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, the story follows Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), who isolates herself from the world after a tragedy, and Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who refuses to let her go. Dive into their journey to uncover what unfolds.

The drama premieres on 15 February 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST on Channel A. It will also be available to stream on Viki.

Crash Landing on You