When The Stars Gossip Controversy: Lee Minho's Show Heavily Criticised For Dialogues, Netizens Say 'So Disrespectful To...'

When the Stars Gossip has not gone out of headlines ever since streamed on Netflix on January 4. Being the hyped-up big-budget ‘first Korean space romance’ of Netflix, the show has been dipping down into the bowl of controversies. Despite being led by popular Hallyu stars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, the tvN sci-fi drama has faced criticism. The audience has been unimpressed, with many citing the ‘horrific’ script, direction, and other issues as reasons for its failure.

When the Stars Gossip's latest episode further intensifies the controversy

When the Stars Gossip’s Episode 6 added more to the controversy with a scene spotlighting Lee Min Ho.

Lee Min Ho, known for his role in Boys Over Flowers, portrays Gong Ryong, an obstetrician-gynaecologist (OBGYN) raised by female bar hostesses. Despite this unique background, his character has faced backlash for expressing “outdated” views on multiple occasions.

Gong Ryong made the statement in the show, “When it comes to sex and pregnancy, I’m the expert,” as per Netflix’s official English subtitles. While he was trying to reassure Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin) during a conversation about two mice potentially mating, the remark was also perceived as an indirect critique of Lee's portrayal.

Viewers were quick to voice their disapproval, and the series continues to face review-bombing for its failure to resonate with audiences.

Netizens criticise Lee Min Ho's dialogue in When the Stars Gossip Episode 6

Criticised as “unnecessary” and “inappropriate,” the line particularly angered Korean-speaking audiences, who found the wording “insulting to gynaecologists.” Exploring the suggestive undertones of the dialogue, one viewer reacts on social media, “It feels like the writer thinks constantly throwing around the word 'sex' makes them seem cool... but listening to the lines, there’s nothing cool about it. It’s so forced and outdated, ugh,” according to AllKpop.

How did When the Stars Gossip become controversial and get backlash?

The show has drawn intense backlash for its controversial dialogues and its seemingly irrelevant space setting despite being marketed as a high-budget show.

Lee Min Ho’s character in When the Stars Gossip has faced criticism from the start. In earlier episodes, his comments about women’s bodies sparked significant disapproval.

One controversial line, paired with visuals of childbirth, stated: “The uterus of my mother and the aunties were like alcohol but were comfortable and warm. The breasts of my aunts were drenched in cigarettes but were very big and safe.”