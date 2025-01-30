Why BTS Jimin Feels 'Scared' To Perform After Returning From Military? Pens A Heartfelt Letter To ARMY

BTS member Jimin is currently enlisted in the military and penned a heartfelt letter to his fans to wish them a happy Korean New Year. The K-pop star, set to complete his service in the coming months, shared some previously unknown details about his time in the military while staying connected with the ARMY.

BTS member Jimin pens heartfelt note for ARMY

On January 29, Jimin shared a letter on Weverse, offering insights into his life in the military. The 29-year-old also spoke about his nightly chats with Jungkook. Both are enlisted under the Companion Soldiers buddy system, which allows them to serve together.

In the letter, Jimin told the ARMY, "It’s not easy, but I’ve been learning and experiencing things, so I’m looking forward to the day when I can chat with you all about everything that’s happened here."

Jimin joined the military on December 12, 2023, and since then, his life has felt somewhat routine. "Time really does seem to flow differently here," he admitted. However, he mentioned that his conversations with Jungkook brought some excitement to his days. "The conversations Jungkook and I have before going to bed have changed a lot," he added.

Why did Jimin feel 'scared to perform' after returning from the military?

Jimin further wrote in his letter that, the only thing that's changed for the two of them is the preparation they are doing before returning this year. He also confessed that thinking about the "kind of image" they want to present to their fans makes him feel a bit anxious. "To be honest, there is also some fear. It hasn’t been a short time since we last performed together, and it has been a while since we poured all our time into just performances and music. So I am a bit scared, but my desire to bring you the best performance after waiting for so long has not changed," he wrote.

Fans were deeply touched by his heartfelt letter. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their love and support. One fan wrote, "He DID! Finally, after all this time! I was so happy to read his letter, but it also broke my heart reading about his fear… Does he not know he’ll ALWAYS have our love and support? How I’d love to hug him and let him know he needn’t worry, we’ll be right here waiting for him."