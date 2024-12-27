Search icon
Published 21:07 IST, December 27th 2024

Year Ender 2024: Squid Game Season 2 To When The Phone Rings, Top 7 K-Dramas That Ruled OTT

Korean drama fans can watch the shows of their favourite stars at the comfort of their home. Here is a list of shows ranging from horror to love to thriller.

Year Ender 2024: Top 7 K-dramas | Image: IMDb

As 2024 is about to end, there’s no other comfort than watching your favourite shows sitting cosily in a blanket with a tub of popcorn. Be it thriller, romance or horror, this year, South Korea has delivered some of the best shows which has gained global recognition. Here are few of the shows you can binge-watch any time before the year ends.

Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is the story of a woman who queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.  The show rated by IMDb is 7.8.

Poster of Marry My Husband | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner tells the story of Lim Sol somehow travels back in time to 15 years in the past. There, she faces Ryu Seon-Jae, who is a 19 year old high school student. The show rated by IMDb is 8.6.

Lovely Runner (2024)
Poster of Lovely Runner | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Netflix

Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears tells the story of queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again. The show rated by IMDb is 8.2.

Queen of Tears Kdrama: Cast, Release Date, Trailer for the Kim Soo-hyun Series - IMDb
Scene from Queen of Tears | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Netflix

Mr Plankton

Mr Plankton is the story of man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life. The show rated by IMDb is 8.1.

Mr. Plankton (2024)
Poster of Mr Plankton | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Netflix

When the Phone Rings

When the Phone Rings revolves around a rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down. The show rated by IMDb is 8.1.

When the Phone Rings (2024)
Scene from When the Phone Rings | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Netflix

Light Shop

Light Shop tells the story in which the living and the dead cross paths in a light shop that connects this world to the afterlife. The show rated by IMDb is 7.8.

Light Shop (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb
Poster of Light Shop | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Squid Game Season 2

In the second season of Squid Game, it tells the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly. The show rated by IMDb is 8.0

Everything We Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2 - IMDb
Poster of Squid Game | Source: IMDb

Where to watch: Netflix

Updated 21:07 IST, December 27th 2024

