Published 21:07 IST, December 27th 2024
Year Ender 2024: Squid Game Season 2 To When The Phone Rings, Top 7 K-Dramas That Ruled OTT
Korean drama fans can watch the shows of their favourite stars at the comfort of their home. Here is a list of shows ranging from horror to love to thriller.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
As 2024 is about to end, there’s no other comfort than watching your favourite shows sitting cosily in a blanket with a tub of popcorn. Be it thriller, romance or horror, this year, South Korea has delivered some of the best shows which has gained global recognition. Here are few of the shows you can binge-watch any time before the year ends.
Marry My Husband
Marry My Husband is the story of a woman who queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again. The show rated by IMDb is 7.8.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lovely Runner
Lovely Runner tells the story of Lim Sol somehow travels back in time to 15 years in the past. There, she faces Ryu Seon-Jae, who is a 19 year old high school student. The show rated by IMDb is 8.6.
Where to watch: Netflix
Queen of Tears
Queen of Tears tells the story of queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again. The show rated by IMDb is 8.2.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mr Plankton
Mr Plankton is the story of man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life. The show rated by IMDb is 8.1.
Where to watch: Netflix
When the Phone Rings
When the Phone Rings revolves around a rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down. The show rated by IMDb is 8.1.
Where to watch: Netflix
Light Shop
Light Shop tells the story in which the living and the dead cross paths in a light shop that connects this world to the afterlife. The show rated by IMDb is 7.8.
Where to watch: Disney Hotstar
Squid Game Season 2
In the second season of Squid Game, it tells the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly. The show rated by IMDb is 8.0
Where to watch: Netflix
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:07 IST, December 27th 2024