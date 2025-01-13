Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher Set To Light Up Prayagraj With Musical Performances

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Ace singers Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and several other top artistes are scheduled to perform in the holy city of Prayagraj during the course of the Maha Kumbh that begins from Monday.

The Culture Ministry has set up a vibrant cultural space -- 'Kalagram' -- in the Kumbh Mela area to celebrate the confluence of art, culture and heritage of India.

Spanning an area of 4,000 hectares, it represents a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural traditions and advanced organisational capabilities, the ministry said on Sunday.

The vibrant space, which also has seven 'Sanskriti Aangans' representing India's diverse craft traditions, was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the holy city on Sunday, a day ahead of the beginning of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day mega festival, from January 13 to February 26, is also expected to draw a large number of tourists and cultural aficionados aiming to explore what is billed as one of the largest religious gatherings on earth.

The Culture Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, shared names of some of the most celebrated singers who, it said are scheduled to perform in the holy city. The line-up includes names of Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Hans Raj Hans, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Maithili Thakur.

The vibrant Kalagram will host a magnificent 10,000-capacity Ganga Pandal, alongside three additional stages in Areil, Jhunsi, and Triveni areas, accommodating 2,000 to 4,000 spectators each, the ministry said.

Visitors will be greeted by a magnificent 35-ft wide and 54-ft high grand entrance, adorned with intricate depictions of the 12 Jyotirlingas and the mythological tale of Lord Shiva consuming 'halahal' (poison), setting a majestic tone for the journey within, it said.

A breathtaking 104-ft wide and 72-ft deep main stage, adorned with a stunning backdrop of the Char Dhaam, will serve as the heart of this celebration.

The 'Kalagram' will showcase a 360-degree visual and sound experience depicting the celestial descent of Ganga Avtaran, thus creating a spiritual and sensory marvel, at Anubhuti Mandapam, the statment said.

At Aviral Shashvat Kumbh Exhibition Zone, curated by institutions such as the Archaeological Survey of India, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), and the Allahabad Museum, the rich history and significance of the Kumbh Mela will be showcased through artifacts, digital display, and poster exhibitions, the ministry said.

This grand event will bring together nearly 15,000 artistes, including prestigious Padma awardees and Sangeet Natak Akademi honorees, performing across multiple stages set up in the historic city of Prayagraj, it said.

The audiences will also be treated to special week-long productions by the National School of Drama and Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, staged at the grand 'Kalagram' stage.

The seven Sanskriti Aangans represent India's diverse craft traditions, offering a visual and experiential treat inspired by iconic temples.

Besides, celestial stargasing sessions will provide a mesmerising cosmic connection on select nights, the ministry said.