Barroz: Mammootty Wishes 'Success' For Mohanlal Ahead Of Latter's Directorial Debut

Mohanlal directorial debut Barroz will be finally releasing in theatres on December 25 after several delays. The movie was originally scheduled to release around Onam in 2023 but was pushed to March 2024. Megastar Mammootty has wished Mohanlal success ahead of the release of his directorial debut.

Mammoottty took to Facebook and shared the picture of Mohanlal from his upcoming film Barroz. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Barroz is the first directorial venture of Mohanlal who has charmed us with his acting prowess. I am sure that his incredible experience and knowledge will benefit this movie. I wish success and prayers to my dear Mohanlal”.

Fans too took to comment section and wished Mohanlal success for his film. One user wrote, “Good Luck”. Another user wrote, “Fighting for Mammookka from the age of six, a fan who continues to do so even at the age of forty”. Another user wrote, “Lalettan can't get greater wishes than this”. “All the very best”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Barroz?

Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure served as the basis for the adaptation. Mohanlal has not only directed the film, but will also play the lead role. The film also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The plot revolves around Barroz, a treasure guardian who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years and is only willing to hand it over to da Gama's legitimate descendant. Mark Kilian composed the film's musical score.

Poster of Barroz | Source: IMDb