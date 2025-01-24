Dominic And The Ladies' Purse X Review: Fans Call Film 'Slow Paced', Compare Mammootty, Gokul Suresh To Sherlock And Watson

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse starring Mammootty in the lead role released in cinemas on January 23. Several cinemagoers watched the early show and flooded the social media with their reviews. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has been declared by netizens as ‘refreshing mystery thriller’ but 'slow pace' at the same time.

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse garners mixed reviews from the audience

A social media user named Manoj Mani reviewed the film and said, “Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse is a gripping investigation drama with a GVM vibe. Mammootty shines in the lead, and the Sherlock Holmes nods are a nice touch. The slower pace might not work for everyone, but I liked the realistic approach”.

One user wrote, “A simple fun investigation thriller with an unexpected climax..although it’s a slow paced one totally enjoyed every bit of it. Ikka and gokul combo and climax”.

Another user wrote, “Dominic and the ladies' purse: A good first half followed by an average yet curious second half. Mammootty screen presence and simple comedies worked for me. Missed the interval punch & the climax could hav been better. I felt that some elements were missing. Overall, a good watch. GVM - good attempt.”

“#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse is a decent one-time watch. The comedy sequences and Dominic's character are highly entertaining, but the investigation aspect feels underwhelming in comparison. The comedic tone keeps the movie engaging, especially when the investigation feels dull. It's nothing extraordinary but serves as a simple, light-hearted, investigation thriller. More thrilling elements would have enhanced the experience. Dominic's character deserved a more interesting case to investigate than the Ladies Purse”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Dominic and The Ladies' Purse?

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse marked Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam cinema. It revolves around the character Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned detective, who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate a purse's owner, which unveils a dark web of missing persons, murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita.

Mammootty in Dominic and The Ladies' Purse | Source: X