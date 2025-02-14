G Suresh Kumar Calls For Strike In Mollywood, Prithviraj And Unni Mukundan Oppose His 'Unilateral Decision'

Seems like the ongoing conflict within the Kerala Film Producer’s Association has intensified as Antony Perumbavoor has slammed G Suresh Kumar for his decision of calling a strike. The senior producer has penned a lengthy note on social media.

Antony Perumbavoor’s calls out G Suresh Kumar for strike in Malayalam industry?

Antony took to Instagram and shared a note in regard to the strike. In the two page not he has mentioned how Malayalam film industry has brought some good hits. He wrote, “We are all part of an industry that thrives on collaboration. Major decisions- whether theatres should shut down or film releases should be halted- are not matters for individual declarations but should emerge from collective discussions. If certain statement were made based on incomplete or unverified information, I trust that as a senior industry figure. Shri Suresh Kumar will consider reassessing and clarifying his views. Mistakes and differences in opinion are natural, but leadership comes with the responsibility to guide the industry forward in a way that benefits everyone.”

Fans gave their opinion in comment section and one user wrote, “Annan on Fire”. Another user wrote, “Decent language, accurate reply.. A pleasure to say 'Malayalam cinema is not anyone's ancestral property' after reading the whole thing. Talented people will come and do movies.. Whoever tries to stop it with selfish interests.” Antony’s stance has received support from actor-director Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan and several other.

Why did G Suresh Kumar call for strike in Malayalam industry?

Recently, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president G Suresh Kumar held a press conference to talk about the protest. He said that protest is in response to financial losses faced by the distributors and producers due to high entertainment tax. He added that the actor's remuneration is also a reason behind the protest.

He said, "Many film producers have been forced to relocate. Now, we have started taking figures every month. As per the count of this January, out of 28 films released, we can say that only one film has been a financial success. All else is a loss. Two films that have just released are going smoothly. We will get its figures next month. The loss for this past month alone is ₹ 110 crore. If it goes ahead like this, the industry will collapse. There is a situation where a producer cannot make a film in any way."

