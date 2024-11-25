Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama To Hit The Theatres On THIS Day In April 2025

Vishnu Manchu has been busy shooting his upcoming mythological drama Kannappa across the globe. The movie stars several bigwigs of Indian cinema, including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, in a cameo appearance. As the movie has been creating a lot of buzz every now and then, the makers have now given the netizens a new reason to promote the the movie. On Monday, Vishnu finally announced the release date of his magnum opus on his social media handle.

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa will release on this date in April

Taking to his X handle, Vishnu shared a new poster announcing the release date of the movie, which is April 25, 2025. The text on the poster reads, "The untold story of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee. Worldwide release April 25, 2025."

Who's who of Indian cinema to star in Kannappa

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the movie is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. While the movie stars Vishnu in the titular role of Kannappa, Mohan Babu will play the role of Mahadeva Shastri. The movie stars an ensemble cast, including R. Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam and Raghu Babu. So far four cameos have been announced - Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar (reportedly as Shiva) and Kajal Aggarwal (reportedly as Parvati or Sita).

Kannappa makers' heartfelt plea to all the fans of Prabhas

A few days ago, Prabhas' look from the movie went viral on the internet. Soon after Kannappa makers issued a statement requesting Kalki 2898 AD actor's fans to refrain from being a part of leaked visuals from the sets.