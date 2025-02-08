Kerala Film Associations Call For Industry-Wide Strike From June After Mollywood Lost ₹110 Crore In January 2025

Kerala Film Body At Strike: After the government failed to address the concerns of Kerala producers and distributors, the association has decided to hold a protest in the state starting from June 1. Recently, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president G Suresh Kumar held a press conference to talk about the protest.

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce opens up about the producer

Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) called for a press meet where they announced an industry-wide strike starting from June 1. Speaking to the media, Suresh Kumar revealed the reason and said the protest is in response to financial losses faced by the distributors and producers due to high entertainment tax. He added that the actor's remuneration is also a reason behind the protest.

"Many film producers have been forced to relocate. Now, we have started taking figures every month. As per the count of this January, out of 28 films released, we can say that only one film has been a financial success. All else is a loss. Two films that have just released are going smoothly. We will get its figures next month. The loss for this past month alone is Rs 110 crore. If it goes ahead like this, the industry will collapse. There is a situation where a producer cannot make a film in any way."

(FEFKA's logo | Image: Facebook)

He further talked about the actor's remuneration and called the situation "scary". He said the fees the actors demand are ten times what Malayalam cinema can afford. "I don't think any of them are showing any commitment to this one industry. They are paid too much and we can't move forward without reducing that," he added.

Malayalam film industry in a state of collapse?