Malayalam Playback Singer Anju Joseph Ties Knot For Second Time With Aditya Parameswaran, Shares Pic

Anju Joseph is a well renowned singer in Malayalam cinema. She gained recognition after lending voice for 2011 Malayalam movie Doctor Love. The Malayalam singer has announced news of her second marriage by sharing a wedding picture.

Anju Joseph ties knot for the second time

Playback singer Anju Joseph got married to Aditya Parameswaran and the marriage took place at Alappuzha Register Office. The wedding reception was held for friends and close relatives. Anju Joseph took to Instagram and shared a picture and wrote in the caption, “My hopes and dreams for the future”.

Fans took to comment section to congratulate the couple. One user wrote, “Super congratulations Anju and Adithya! God bless you guys!”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations…Wishing you all the love and peace”. “Hope you find all the love and laughter you deserve in this amazing new journey. Congratulations”, wrote the third user.

In another viral clip, the couple could be seen beaming with happiness and blushing. The couple are dressed in traditional outfits. The bride is seen in a traditional white-golden saree while her groom Aditya was in a kurta and veshti. For the unversed, Anju Joseph was previously married to Anoop Jogn, the director of Star Magic. But, the couple got divorced.

What do we know about Anju Joseph?

Anju Joseph was the third runner-up of the show Gandharva Sangeetham. She began her career for films like Doctor Love, Alameda, Avarude Raavukal, Ormakalil Oru Manjukaalam, C/O Saira Banu.

File photo of Anju Joseph | Source: Instagram