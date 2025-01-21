Marco Actor Vinayakan Tenders Apology After Obscene Video Of Him Abusing Neighbours Goes Viral Online

Popular Malyalam actor Vinayakan had recently caused controversy after a video of him hurling abuses at his neighbour went viral. After facing backlash from netizens, now he has responded to the same on social media.

Vinayakan responds to his obscene video going viral

The Jailer actor took to his Facebook page and issued an apology after the video went viral. He wrote, “Even as a film actor and as a person, a lot of issues to handle. I just can't. The one from my side, to all the negative energies to the general public….I ask for forgiveness. Let the discussions continue…”.

Vinayakan issues apology | Source: Facebook

Netizens took to comment section and supported him after his apology. One user wrote, “It’s okay Vinaya, this repentance is enough. We love you and your acting that much”. Another user wrote, “What can we discuss about this guy who lifted his clothes. The only request is not to ruin a good career”. “Chill bro..Nothing is shown is clear.. According to their party, there is no severity..”. Another social media user wrote, “If a man sets out to destroy himself, no matter how talented he is, no one else can save him”.

What was the video about that Vinayakan had to apologise for?

In the viral clip, Vinayakan can be seen standing in balcony and hurling abuses at his neighbour. He kept on shouting and screaming before lying down on the floor.

File photo of Vinayakan | Source: IMDb