Marco Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Starring Unni Mukundan Makes A Killing, Mints Nearly ₹9 Crore

Marco Box Office Collection Day 2: Seems like Mollywood has got another hit under its belt before the year ends. The action thriller, which is being lauded on social media for its slick action scenes and gore, has managed to collect nearly ₹9 crore in two days at the box office. However, the downside is that the collections have come in from Kerala and not outside the home market.

Marco released on December 20 | Image: X

Marco shows strong legs at the box office

Unni Mukundan, who plays the titular role in Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, has been receiving praise for his portrayal of a man on a mission in this gore-filled action film. Marco minted ₹4.29 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹4.63 crore on day 2, taking its two-day collections to ₹8.95 crore. Apart from Malayalam, the movie was also released in Hindi, but the collections are negligible.

Marco stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role | Image: X

Worldwide, Marco has managed to collect nearly ₹10 crore in two days since its release.

Marco to challenge Mohanlal's Barroz

Given the good initial response to the action film, the question of how Marco will impact Mohanlal's Barroz has risen. Barroz is set to release on December 25. The fantasy film is directed by and features Mohanlal.

Mohanlal in a poster of Barroz | Image: X