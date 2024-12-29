Published 10:37 IST, December 29th 2024
Marco Box Office Day 9: After Surpassing Barroz, Unni Mukundan Starrer Sets Eyes On Hindi Market, Registers 50% Growth
Marco Box Office: Unni Mukundan starrer action film Marco has emerged as a hit in Kerala, even surpassing the collections of Mohanlal starrer Barroz.
Marco Box Office Day 9: Unni Mukundan starrer action film Marco is on its way to becoming a sleeper hit. The Malayalam film has comfortably crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is set to be released in Telugu on January 1. Meanwhile, the film's Hindi version is also performing better than the first weekend and has witnessed an almost 200% jump in its collection given the positive word-of-mouth.
Marco outdoes Mohanlal's Barroz in Kerala
Marco has collected ₹31.57 crore in its Malayalam version in the first nine days. As Mohanlal's Barroz released on Christmas, the expectations were that it would prove to be a roadblock in the way of Marco. However, that is not the case. Barroz collections have remained in the lower range and are less than Marco, which is running on its second weekend. It's clear that Unni Mukundan starrer gory, action film has emerged as the first choice for Malayalam viewers.
Marco is now eyeing the Hindi markets as the word spreads about its success. While the Hindi collections on day 1 were ₹1 lakh, on the ninth day, the numbers rose to ₹50 lakh. In Hindi, Marco has minted ₹1.03 crore so far.
Baby John screen count reduced?
Reportedly, due to the underwhelming performance of Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John after its Christmas release, PVRINOX is allotting more screens to Marco Hindi version. An exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama that after Baby John suffered a huge drop on Thursday and the collections were not up to the mark, they were sure that the figures wouldn't grow. As a result, the multiplex chain across the country has decided to reduce Baby John shows, paving the way for Marco to have a better showcasing.
