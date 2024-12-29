Marco Box Office Day 9: After Surpassing Barroz, Unni Mukundan Starrer Sets Eyes On Hindi Market, Registers 50% Growth

Marco Box Office Day 9: Unni Mukundan starrer action film Marco is on its way to becoming a sleeper hit. The Malayalam film has comfortably crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is set to be released in Telugu on January 1. Meanwhile, the film's Hindi version is also performing better than the first weekend and has witnessed an almost 200% jump in its collection given the positive word-of-mouth.

A still from Marco which released on December 20 | Image: X

Marco outdoes Mohanlal's Barroz in Kerala

Marco has collected ₹31.57 crore in its Malayalam version in the first nine days. As Mohanlal's Barroz released on Christmas, the expectations were that it would prove to be a roadblock in the way of Marco. However, that is not the case. Barroz collections have remained in the lower range and are less than Marco, which is running on its second weekend. It's clear that Unni Mukundan starrer gory, action film has emerged as the first choice for Malayalam viewers.

Marco registered better collections than Barroz in Kerela | Image: X

Marco is now eyeing the Hindi markets as the word spreads about its success. While the Hindi collections on day 1 were ₹1 lakh, on the ninth day, the numbers rose to ₹50 lakh. In Hindi, Marco has minted ₹1.03 crore so far.

Baby John screen count reduced?