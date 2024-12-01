Mohanlal Calls L2 Empuraan 'Remarkable Chapter' In His Acting Journey, Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been busy shooting for their next movie L2: Empuraan for 14 months. Now, the makers have finally wrapped up the filming. On Sunday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to his social media handle and penned down an emotional note calling the 14-month filming journey "incredible". He also Murali Gopy for his "visionary storytelling" and said the movie owes to the "brilliant direction of Prithviraj".

L2 Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey: Mohanlal

Taking to his Instagram, Mohanlal shared a new poster of L2: Empuraan and in the caption wrote a lengthy note expressing his experience shooting for the movie. He called the movie a "remarkable chapter" in his journey as an artist and would always treasure it. He also thanked the 'dedicated' cast and crew without whom it would not have been possible. He started his note by sharing that the movie was shot for 14 months across eight Indian states and four countries, including the UK, USA and UAE.

"This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of @therealprithvi whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to @muraligopynsta for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film. A heartfelt thank you to @antonyperumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated cast and crew, who bring this story to life," he added.

Towards the end, he wrote, "L2: Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I’ll always treasure. To our amazing audience, your love and support inspire us every step of the way. Stay tuned—there’s so much more to come!"

What else do we know about L2: Empuraan?

In the second installment of the action franchise, Mohanlal reprises his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam. L2: Empuraan, a sequel to Sukumaran's 2019 release Lucifer which also starred Mohanlal, is produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.