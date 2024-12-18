Mohanlal Finds 'Tough' To Work With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Says 'He Keeps Bothering You...'

Mohanlal is one of the superstars of Indian cinema with his career spanning nearly five decades. He has given numerous hits and roles for the audience to cherish. In a recent interview, the veteran actor shared his opinion on why movies of today are not working at the box office. He said that the directors are good but it is the subject that is problematic. He also opened up about his experience working with Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is his co-star and director of the upcoming movie L2: Empuraan.

Mohanlal believes the subject in the movies lack context

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Mohanlal shared the new generation watched older movies and when they compare them to new movies, they find "more drama, sentiments, and humour." Having said that Mohanlal added, "We got to work in some great films with great directors like Bharatan, Mani Ratnam, Padmarajan… who directed amazing stories. The new generation of people didn’t have the chance to work with them. We have amazing directors, but the subject lacks context."

Mohanlal, who has worked in various genres - commercial, action and comedy - believes that his old movies are like deposits because he is surviving on the interest he receives.

(A file photo of Mohanlal | Image: Instagram)

When asked why he doesn't work with new directors, to this, Mohanlal replied that whenever they approach him with the script, the character has Mohanlal in it. "What goes wrong with them (directors) is when they come to me with scripts, I find Mohanlal in it, so I don’t take it up," he added.

(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: Instagram)

Mohanlal finds it 'tough' to work with Prithviraj Sukumaran