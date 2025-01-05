Mohanlal Starrer Barroz Leaked Online, Latest Film To Fall Prey To Piracy After Unni Mukundan's Marco

Piracy has become a threat to several entertainment sectors which includes unauthorised copying, distribution or sharing of copyrighted content like movies, music, TV shows. Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, releases in theatres on December 25, 2024. However, the film is the latest victim to piracy after Unni Mukundan starrer Marco.

Mohanlal starrer Barco leaked online?

According to reports, the HD versions of Barroz has leaked online on piracy websites on Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages. Reportedly, the movies is available in 1080p and 720p resolutions.

File photo of Barroz | Source: IMDb

A serious crisis has now arisen for Malayalam cinema. Prior to Barroz, Marco and Sookshmadarshini were also leaked online. Unni Mukundan had earlier took to his Instagram handle and appealed to his fans not to watch the pirated version of the movie. The Marco actor wrote, “Please don't watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I'm feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It's a request."

Netizens’ reaction to Barroz

The Malayalam fantasy film Barroz has already sparked mixed reactions from fans, who have shared their thoughts on social media. One user wrote, “Barroz3D First Half is an absolute 10/10. Interesting narrative and Engaging screenplay.... And Laletta.... What a visual magic you have created... 'Milestone Wammala Milestone. Visual Magic.... The power of #Real3D." Another user wrote, “Barroz worked for me...it was a new experience.. Fascinating is the word... Great job b @Mohanlal @santoshsivan and the entire team It's not without flaws..but on the whole I really enjoyed..and Voodoo was a big highlight!"

Poster of Barroz | Source: IMDb