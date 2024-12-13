P Balachandrakumar, Prime Witness In 2017 Actress Assault Case, Dies After Long Battle With Illness

Malayalam film director P Balachandrakumar, a key witness in the 2017 actress assault case in Kerala, died early on Friday, actor Prakash Bare confirms. He breathed his last at 5:40 AM, while he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Chengannur, per PTI report. The director was battling multiple health complications, including kidney failure that required frequent dialysis, severe COVID-19 and heart issues. Bare took to his social media handle to inform his followers about the death of Balachandrakumar. "After a long battle with illness and injustice, Balu has departed... Farewell, dear friend," he wrote.

P Balachandrakumar's body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram later.

P Balachandrakumar was a key witness in the actress' sexual assault against Dileep

The 2017 case involves a South Indian actress who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on the orders of Dileep.

A South Indian actress filed a sexual assault case against actor Dileep for abducting and sexually assaulting her for 2 hours. The incident happened on February 17, 2017, when the victim was forcibly confined in her car and filmed the assault to blackmail her. The police named 10 accused in the case, including veteran actor Dileep. The actor was detained for 6 months before being released on bail. Apart from him, Pulsur Suni was also named as the prime accused in the case and had been in Jail since 2017 only to be released on bail this year.

As the case proceeded, in 2021, Balachandrakumar issued a crucial statement against actor Dileep alleging that the actor possessed visuals of the assault and had attempted to influence witnesses in the case, per PTI.

(A file photo of Dileep | Image: Facebook)

The director also claimed that Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, was also seen at Dileep's residence. Balachandrakumar's revelations created ripples, leading to a fresh investigation into the case.