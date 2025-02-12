Vinayakan Lashes At Producer G Suresh Kumar Over His Remarks On Actors Producing Own Films: Is Cinema Your Family Property?

Mollywood produced few blockbusters last year that had record breaking box office collections in India. Recently, the Jailer actor Vinayakan has slammed Keerthy Suresh’s father G Suresh Kumar for his comments on actors who produce their own films.

Vinayakan strongly responds to producer G Suresh Kumar

According to reports, Vinayakan had posted on social media which read, “Is cinema your family property? You should tell your wife and children not to make films. I am a film actor. I will produce, direct, distribute, and screen films if I wish. This is India. Jai Hind”.

File photo of Vinayakan | Source: IMDb

This comes after G Suresh Kumar had made remarks in an interview against actors who produce their own films and had also criticised the Malayalam film industry and demand of high renumeration by actors.

What more did producer G Suresh Kumar had said?

Producer G Suresh Kumar had reportedly said in an interview, Many producers are in a dire situation of leaving the country. Malayalam cinema is currently in a situation where no producer can make a film in any way. Stars are receiving a remuneration that we cannot even imagine; the stars are receiving excessive remuneration. We will not move forward without stars reducing their remuneration”. He had also said that it is not the producers who talk about their films entering the Rs 100 crore club, but the actors who make such unverified claims.

File photo of G Suresh Kumar | Source: IMDb