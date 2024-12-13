Moment Allu Arjun Is Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case | VIDEO

Hyderabad: Amid the roaring success of Pushpa 2, the film's lead actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede case where a woman lost her life due to the excessive crowd. Republic has exclusively accessed the visuals of the moment when Allu Arjun was arrested…

Allu Arjun Arrest Video: Moment When Police Took Pushpa 2 Actor in Custody

Allu Arjun has been arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case which claimed the life of a woman and her son is critical. Take a look at the visuals from the moment Allu Arjun was arrested by the police.

Actor Allu Arjun has been brought to Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Why Has Allu Arjun Been Arrested?

Allu Arjun, his security team and Sandhya Theatre management are under scrutiny since a tragic incident happened at the premiere in Hyderabad. The release of Pushpa 2 turned into a nightmare for a family after a woman, Revathi, died and her child was seriously injured due to a stampede.

Allu Arjun Statement on Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun expressed his condolence to the family and wrote, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."