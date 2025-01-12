Movies Releasing In Makar Sankranti Week: Emergency, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Kadhalikka Neramillai And More In Theatres

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that will release this week. This list is special as it also has Makar Sankranti 2025 releases. From Kadhalikka Neramillai to Sankranthiki Vasthunam, more than 4 movies are releasing on January 14, while others will hit the theatres later this week on Friday, January 17. The list also includes Kangana Ranaut's much-delayed movie Emergency.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Does the idea of a perfect life leading to love, marriage and babies exist? Shriya finds it a challenge, especially when she meets men like Siddarth who think marriage is a recipe for disaster, and babies should be banned. When times are changing and relationships are evolving, the idea of love remains timeless- the more you resist it the more you will fall in love. Starring Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vijay Rai, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 14.

Nesippaya

It is a romantic thriller film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film stars Akash Murali in his acting debut, alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Khushbu. It is about two lovers, separated by life's circumstances, who are reunited by a tragic fate - a murder. Arjun, driven by love for diya, defies all odds, crosses boundaries, and braves the unknown to uncover the truth behind her tragic fate. The movie will hit the theatres on January 14.\

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Ten Hours

Sibi Sathyaraj starrer is directed by debutant Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal. The mystery thriller is expected to be a story that happens between 10 hours. The movie will hit the theatres on January 14.

(A poster of the movie | Image: Youtube)

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

It is a romantic action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie follows YD Raju, an ex-IPS officer, who is called by his ex-girlfriend to help her solve a high-profile kidnapping case, but things take a turn when Raju's wife accompanies them in the operation as she is suspicious that Raju might fall in love with ex-girlfriend again.

Azaad

The film marks the debut of Amaan Devgn and Rasha Thadani. In 1920s India, a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom. Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra star in supporting roles. The movie is slated to release on January 17.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut starrer is a biographical political drama based on the Indian Emergency and the incidents that took place under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful women in Indian history. The movie is slated to release on January 17.

Mission Grey House

It is a suspense thriller. A boy wants to become a police officer by any means, and to satisfy his hunger he wears a police uniform on his own and starts fighting with goons and all. Knowing this Kiara's father who is an IG, asks about Kabir and he warns him about the consequences. The movie stars Abeer Khan, Puja Sharma and Rajesh Sharma. The movie is slated to release on January 17.

Wolf Man