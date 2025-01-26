Published 13:55 IST, January 26th 2025
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Deva, Companion, Aghathiyaa And More To Watch On Last Friday Of January
From Shahid Kapoor's Deva and horror film Companion to Jiiva's horror thriller Aghathiyaa, these movies are releasing in the last week of January.
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to hit the theatres this week. From Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated movie Deva and horror film Companion to Jiiva's horror thriller Aghathiyaa, check out the complete list below and conclude January on a happening note.
Ponman
A Malayalam movie directed by Jothish Shankar, featuring Basil Joseph in the lead role. The movie is set to release on January 30.
Deva
Shahid Kapoor's action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The movie revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit the theatres on January 31.
Companion
It is an upcoming American horror film, starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. It is about a billionaire's death that sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. The movie will hit the theatres in India on January 31.
Aghathiyaa
It is a Tamil horror thriller that stars Jiiva, Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna, while Edward Sonnenblick, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Radha Ravi, Azhagam Perumal, Indraja Shankar, Matylda in supporting roles. After 4 years of delay, the movie is set to be released in theatres on January 31.
Indra
A Tamil movie directed by Sabarish Nanda, starring Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres in India on January 31.
Oru Jaathi Jathakam
It is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy film directed by M. Mohanan and written by Rakesh Mantodi. It stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal and Babu Antony in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres in India on January 31.
