Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Pushpa 2, Dheera Bhagat Roy, Thuval And More To Watch

This week one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The buzz around the movie is enough to push anyone to buy the ticket and watch the movie. However, if you are not keen to watch Pushpa 2 then there are 5 more films releasing in the theatres a day later.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar's directorial is all set to hit the theatres on December 5. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and the story will continue from where the first instalment ended. Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, the film is one of the most expensive Indian films. With a runtime of 200 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made. The advance booking of the movie has already begun, so if you wish to watch the movie, then buy your tickets before the first show goes 'sold out'.

Solo Leveling - ReAwakening

It is an animated drama releasing in Japanese, English and Hindi languages. It follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo in a world that is constantly threatened by monsters and evil forces. In his battles, Sung transforms himself from the weakest hunter of all mankind to one of the strongest hunters in existence. The movie is slated to release on December 6.

Dheera Bhagat Roy

Set in 1970s Karnataka, during the land reforms era, poor farmers are denied their rightful land by a powerful feudal lord, Varadiaha, who controls it through exploitation. Rajan is an educated lawyer seeking justice. Starring Sharath Lohitashwa, Neenasam Ashwath and Sucharitha Sahayaraj, the movie will release on December 6.

Family Padam

Directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, the movie revolves around a middle-class family. They dream of producing a whole new movie to fulfil their younger son's wish to rediscover himself which brings grave challenges. Starring Udhay Karthik, Vivek Prasanna and Subiksha Kayarohanam, the movie is slated to release on December 6.

Thuval

It is a Tamil movie helmed by Rajavel Krishna and stars Sivam Dev, Rajavel Krishna and Divya Krishnan. The movie is slated to release on December 6.

Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane