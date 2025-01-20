Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Sky Force, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, Ramayana And More To Watch

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing this week in the theatres. From the highly anticipated movie of Akshay Kumar titled Sky Force to Mammootty's mystery thriller Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, the list has movies from all genres and languages. Check out the complete list below:

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

The mystery thriller drama marks Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam cinema. It revolves around the character Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned detective, who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate a purse's owner, which unveils a dark web of missing persons, murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita. Starring Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 23.

Bottle Radha

It is an upcoming comedy-drama which revolves around the redemption of a mason who had lost his loved ones due to his alcoholism. Directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, the movie stars Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan as the lead actors. The movie is slated to release on January 24.

(A poster of Bottle Radha | Image: IMdb)

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

An anime adaptation of the Hindu epic the Ramayana, where Prince Ram of Ayodhya must draw on his inner strength and gather allies to rescue his beloved Sita when the demon king Ravan kidnaps her and imprisons her in the kingdom of Lanka. A timeless tale of heroism and honour, the film is a visual blend of Japanese and Indian animation traditions. Based on Valmiki`s Ramayana. The popular movie is releasing on the big screens on January 24.

(A still from Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama | Image: IMdb)

Sky Force

Historical war film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani is about India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first airstrike. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya (in his acting debut), Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The movie is set to release on January 24, coinciding with Republic Day.

Flight Risk

Action thriller film directed by Mel Gibson, stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in the lead roles. The story follows a U.S. Marshal who escorts a government witness to trial after he is accused of getting involved with a mob boss, only to discover that the pilot who is transporting them is also a hitman who had been sent to assassinate the informant. After they subdue him, they’re forced to fly together after discovering that others are attempting to eliminate them. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 24

Rudra Garuda Purana