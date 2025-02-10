Published 15:44 IST, February 10th 2025
NHRC Cracks Down on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Filthy Remarks, Asks YouTube to Take Down Videos
Ranveer Allahbadia's explicit question on India's Got Latent sparked controversy, leading NHRC to intervene and ask YouTube India to remove the videos.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s explicit question about parental intercourse on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of his comments and asked YouTube India to remove the videos.
NHRC in its letter, mentioned that it had received a complaint from a person named Yogendra Singh Thakur, who alleged that the show hosted by comedian Samay Raina contained "highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks against Indian society."
Foreseeing the “gravity of the matter, the commission has taken cognizance of the issue under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993”, NHRC added.
NHRC Questions Availability of Vulgar Content on YouTube
The human rights body said, "The commission has come across certain links indicating that a certain episode of the aforementioned show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning women and children. The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity and the mental well-being of children, including women,"
The commission has asked the video streaming platform to furnish “action taken report” of the matter within three (10) days of the issue of the letter.
On February 9, a video from the Samay Raina's show which is doing rounds on social media, Allahbadia can be heard asking a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever." The comment was widely condemned as crude and crass.
A complaint was filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show."
Updated 16:29 IST, February 10th 2025