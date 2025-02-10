Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 01:28 IST, February 10th 2025

Not Comedy, Just Filth: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment Sparks Big Debate on Censorship

Ranveer Allahbadia of Beer Biceps’ comment on sex which led to a massive debate on censorship on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ranveer Allahbadia Of Beer Biceps’ Comment On Sex Throws Up Huge Debate On Censorship | Image: X

Ranveer Allahbadia’s offensive remark on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, a YouTube reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has triggered a massive debate on censorship and the need for content moderation. Netizens were outraged by the comment, tagging the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to draw their attention to the issue.
 

article-image

The Filthy Comment

In the viral clip, Ranveer Allahbadia can be heard asking a participant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life—or join in once and stop it forever?"

The shocking comment sparked widespread backlash. Social media users slammed it as vulgar and inappropriate, with many describing it as "filthy beyond limits." People labeled it "cringe and perverted" while demanding stricter content regulation.
 

Criticism from Influential Voices

Storyteller Neelesh Misra also condemned the remark, expressing concerns over the declining standards of digital content in India. He highlighted how easily such objectionable material can reach younger audiences and criticized creators and platforms for lacking responsibility.

BeerBiceps' filthy controversy has fueled conversations around the role of digital creators and the urgent need for maintaining decency in online content.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:28 IST, February 10th 2025

