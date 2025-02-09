Oscars Snub For Denzel Washington: Gladiator 2 Star Says 'There’s A Reality At This Age...'

Hollywood star Denzel Washington is not losing sleep over his exclusion from the best supporting actor race at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Washington spoke to the New York Times about his reaction to being snubbed by the Academy for his performance in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” reports variety.com.

“Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset,” Washington quipped.

He added: “I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing. Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’ve got — I don’t wanna say other fish to fry, but there’s a reality at this age,” he continued.

The star said that he is “getting wiser”.

“The beginning of wisdom is understanding. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”

Washington added that performing the role of “Othello” on Broadway is rewarding enough, Oscar nomination or not.

“I was sitting there smiling going: ‘Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on ‘Othello’ on Broadway.’”

Though the Academy didn’t recognise Washington for the performance, his turn as power broker Macrinus in “Gladiator II” earned him nominations for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image and Satellite Awards.

The actor’s no stranger to winning Oscars, either. Washington previously won best supporting actor for 1990’s “Glory” and best leading actor for “Training Day” in 2002.

He wasn’t the only member of the “Gladiator II” cast and crew absent from 2025 Oscar nominations as the film earned just a single nod, for Janty Yates and David Crossman’s costume design.

“Gladiator II” is a sequel to 2000’s Gladiator. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.