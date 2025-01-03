All We Imagine As Light On OTT: 'Oscar Worthy', Say Netizens As Cannes Winner Makes Digital Premiere

All We Imagine As Light on OTT: The drama film directed by Payal Kapadia has been making waves all over the internet ever since it won an award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and received a nomination at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, making it a record-breaker. Featuring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in leading roles, the film tells the story of two Malayali nurses living in a modest shared apartment in Mumbai. As it finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, early viewers are already sharing their verdicts on X (formerly Twitter).

All We Imagine As Light getting positive reviews, Netizens say ‘touching work’

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter) handle, netizens have shared their reactions. The overall response on social media has been positive. Many viewers took to X to post their reviews, commending writer-director Payal Kapadia for creating a unique story full of unexpected twists. Many also praise Kani Kusturi for her imprinting performance that keeps the audience engaged throughout the narrative.

One user wrote, “Across the world, sighs of humanity are found in cities that no longer seem to foster life. All We Imagine as Light is a deeply moving piece of work, deserving of all the attention it can get.”

Another user shared their personal experience, saying, “The first minute of All We Imagine as Light brought tears to my eyes. I’ve never truly called this city home, despite living here for nearly seven years. Though I came from privilege, I was an 18-year-old far from everything I knew, simply trying to become someone.”

One user compared Payal Kapadia’s film to Yi Yi, stating, “Watching All We Imagine as Light reminded me of my first experience with Yi Yi. While the two films are quite different, both have a uniquely captivating quality when a true master of their craft immerses you in a world that feels almost too real…”

Another praised the cast, saying, “Kani Kusturi’s performance in All We Imagine as Light is subtle yet hauntingly beautiful. It’s frustrating that many critics are overlooking her talent this season.”

Will down shows in theatres compensate after the OTT release?

All We Imagine As Light was released in theatres in November 2024, but unfortunately, it struggled to attract audiences, with its release being limited exclusively to Kerala. Later the film was also overshadowed by the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

All We Imagine As Light | Image: X