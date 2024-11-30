Search icon
Published 12:10 IST, November 30th 2024

Amaran On OTT: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Finally Gets Release Date, When And Where To Watch

Amaran is inspired from the lives of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, sparking curiosity about their love story and journey.

File photo of Amaran | Image: Instagram

The biographical drama Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has been receiving immense love and praise for brilliant acting skills. Amid this, the makers have now announced the release of the film’s digital debut.

Amaran’s OTT release announced

After enjoying a successful theatrical run for a month, Amaran is now all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 5. Netflix shared the poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Remember the date. Remember his name. Major Mukund Varadarajan. Watch Amaran on Netflix, out 5 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!.”

As soon as the announcement was dropped, excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Can’t wait”. Another user wrote, “Favourite movie of this year”. “Thank you Netflix for Amaran movie”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Amaran OTT release was delayed because, reportedly the film needed to had a successful run for at least two to three weeks more to fetch big numbers.

Amaran box office collection

According to the reports of Sacnilk, Amaran collected ₹212.75 crore in India, where as worldwide the film had collected ₹ 323 crore. The biopic is adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It seeks to honour not just a soldier but a real-life hero's sacrifices and emotional struggles.

Amaran Worldwide Box Office Collection (4 Days): Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi's Film Enjoys A Steady Pace Towards The 150 Crore Milestone! - IMDb
Amaran Poster | Source: IMDb

Amaran chronicles the journey of Major Mukund and Indhu from their first meeting in college to marriage and beyond. Major Mukund Varadarajan, who served in the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army, received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously for his courage in a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. After her husband's heroic death in 2014, Mukund's wife left with their three-year-old daughter, having been married for less than five years.

Updated 12:10 IST, November 30th 2024

