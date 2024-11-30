Amaran On OTT: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Finally Gets Release Date, When And Where To Watch

The biographical drama Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has been receiving immense love and praise for brilliant acting skills. Amid this, the makers have now announced the release of the film’s digital debut.

Amaran’s OTT release announced

After enjoying a successful theatrical run for a month, Amaran is now all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 5. Netflix shared the poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Remember the date. Remember his name. Major Mukund Varadarajan. Watch Amaran on Netflix, out 5 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!.”

As soon as the announcement was dropped, excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Can’t wait”. Another user wrote, “Favourite movie of this year”. “Thank you Netflix for Amaran movie”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Amaran OTT release was delayed because, reportedly the film needed to had a successful run for at least two to three weeks more to fetch big numbers.

Amaran box office collection

According to the reports of Sacnilk, Amaran collected ₹212.75 crore in India, where as worldwide the film had collected ₹ 323 crore. The biopic is adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It seeks to honour not just a soldier but a real-life hero's sacrifices and emotional struggles.

Amaran Poster | Source: IMDb