Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:37 IST, December 2nd 2024

Before Pushpa 2, Catch Up On Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa Saga On This OTT Platform

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film crossed ₹300 crore at worldwide box office.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa | Image: X

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which released in 2021 broke all box office records. The film was released in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada and was welcomed by audience with open heart. Before, Pushpa 2 hits the theatres on December 5, 2024, let us know where can we watch the first part.

Where can we watch Pushpa: The Rise?

Pushpa: The Rise is currently available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. According to report in Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹313.8 crore gross in India and the worldwide collection of Pushpa 1 was ₹350.1 crore. The budget of the film was ₹150 crore.

Box Office: Was Allu Arjun's Pushpa A True Success With Just 48% Returns Against A Reported Budget Of 180 Crores? - IMDb
File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Pushpa: The Rise?

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's first pan-India outing and the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's Telugu debut.  Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Naveen Yerneni and Y.Ravi Shankar bankrolled it.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021) - IMDb
Scene from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun | Source: Instagram

A sequel to the 2021 film, Pushpa 2: The Rule will bring back Allu Arjun as the titular character who is feuding with SP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Rashmika Mandanna plays the love interest of Pushpa-Srivalli in the actioner. Directed by Sukumar the film will release in Telugu. Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on December 5.  The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside  Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:37 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.