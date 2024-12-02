Before Pushpa 2, Catch Up On Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa Saga On This OTT Platform

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which released in 2021 broke all box office records. The film was released in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada and was welcomed by audience with open heart. Before, Pushpa 2 hits the theatres on December 5, 2024, let us know where can we watch the first part.

Where can we watch Pushpa: The Rise?

Pushpa: The Rise is currently available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. According to report in Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹313.8 crore gross in India and the worldwide collection of Pushpa 1 was ₹350.1 crore. The budget of the film was ₹150 crore.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Pushpa: The Rise?

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's first pan-India outing and the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's Telugu debut. Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Naveen Yerneni and Y.Ravi Shankar bankrolled it.

Scene from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun | Source: Instagram