BIG Mistake Spotted In Squid Game Season 2, Netizens Say 'Someone Is Getting Fired!' | VIRAL VIDEO

Squid Game Season 2: The South Korean series became an overnight sensation ever since its release on December 26. The fan frenzy for the show has refused to die down. However, the binge-watching mania of the show has left to unravel a major blooper that cannot be unseen. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a grave error made by the team in the 7th episode of the show. Read more, at the risk of spoilers, to know all about the mistake.

Big error in Squid Games 2 Episode 7, can you spot?

Days after the release of Squid Games season 2, an X (formerly Twitter) user took to his account to spot a grave error in the making of the episode. While the brief clip can be missed by a layperson, the eagle-eyed fan highlighted that the moment appears at 22 minutes and 39 seconds into the episode. What makes it more interesting is that the moment takes place during the episode's climax, and cannot be missed.

In one of the critical moments during the episode when gunfire can be seen on screen, a crew member was spotted with his camera standing behind the bleachers. The cameraperson was placed in the position in order to capture the same scene from a different perspective. However, the blocking failed and it led to the other person becoming visible in the final edit. Clips of the same are now viral on social media.

Social media users react to Squid Games 2 bloopers

As soon as the videos went viral online, social media users took to their accounts to react to the same. Sharing the video a user wrote, “someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode.” Another mentioned, “Lmaooooooo squid game got exposed.” A third comment read, “Bro is definitely losing his job after that one.”