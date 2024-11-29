Search icon
Published 07:49 IST, November 29th 2024

Citadel Honey Bunny Success Bash: Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Samantha, Mrunal Lead Celeb Roll Call

Citadel Honey Bunny Success Bash: Raj and DK hosted the event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The videos from the same are going viral on the internet.

Citadel Honey Bunny Success Bash | Image: Instagram

Citadel: Honey Bunny, a Hindi spin-off of American TV series Citadel, premiered on Prime Video earlier this month. The series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as agents has been receiving rave reviews from the critics, celebs and audiences for their performance. The show topped the list of best web series on the streaming giant. After weeks of release, the team hosted a star-studded success bash in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by the cast, crew and their industry friends, including Mrunal Thakur, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and director duo Raj and DK.

Celebs arrive at Citadel: Honey Bunny success bash

Varun Dhawan's plus one at the Citadel success bash was his wife Natasha Dala. For the bash, the actor wore a blue T-shirt paired with white pants and layered it with a black jacket. His plus one, twinned with him in a black bodycon dress paired with a matching bag. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who played the role of agent Honey, looked pretty in a beige top paired with black pants. Her top featured golden beads accentuating her look. She sported a natural makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes

 

Honey and Bunny aka Samantha and Varun also posed for the paps stationed outside the restaurant.

 

Don't miss the cast and crew of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj and DK also posed with Varun, Samantha, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Soham Majumdar.

Mrunal Thakur's look was casual yet checked all the fashion boxes. She wore a pair of flared pants in burgundy and paired it with a black bodysuit. She sported natural makeup and left her hair loose. She completed her look with black heels and a burgundy bag.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, also attended the success bash. She wore a black short dress paired with matching heels. She styled her hair in soft curls and added red roses to accentuate her look.

Nimrat Kaur too joined the Citadel: Honey Bunny team at the success bash. Her OOTN was a black bodycon gown paired with matching heels and a handbag. She sported a nude makeup look with tinted pink lips.

Inside photos and videos from Citadel: Honey Bunny success bash

Several inside photos from the bash is going viral on the internet that shows Saqib Saleem, who played the role of Kedar "KD" posing with Samantha, Raj Nidimoru and Gulshan Devaiah.

In another viral video, Varun and Samantha can be seen rocking the dance floor with their dance moves to the song Nain Matakka from the upcoming movie Baby John.

It seems Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher and Simran Bagga missed the bash as they were nowhere to be seen.

Updated 09:10 IST, November 29th 2024

