Coldplay Wanted To Be Guests On The Great Indian Kapil Show? Comedian Reveals Why It Didn’t Happen

Coldplay gave in their all for Indian fans doing their two week concert in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of their World Of Spheres Musical World tour. Recently, Kapil Sharma revealed that the British band wanted to be part of his show.

Coldplay reached out to Kapil Sharma for his show?

During the Netflix event, Kapil Sharma reportedly said that, Humlog toh inko (makers) bole pura saal set lagake rakhho. Aap believe nahi karoge log Coldplay ke liye ticket le rahe hain, unka email humein aa raha tha humein aapke show mein aana. Humne kaha le toh aate, humara chal nahi raha abhi. Toh, it's a humble request for Netflix- guys, please keep going on”. Interestingly Ed Sheeran had made an appearance during the show’s first season. Celebrities including Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Sudha Murthy, Narayan Murthy, Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal were part of then second season.

File Photo of Kapil Sharma | Source: IMDB

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will be renewed for third season and will soon begin to stream on Netflix. Kapil's show stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh

Coldplay’s powerful performance at Grammys 2025 went viral

Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin delivered a heartfelt tribute for One Direction star Liam Payne at 67th Grammy Award ceremony. The singer played the latest single All My Love during the In Memoriam segment.