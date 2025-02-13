Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Starrer Promises More Revenge In Return | WATCH

Ek Badnaam Aashram is a highly popular Indian series on OTT platforms. After three successful seasons, fans eagerly awaited part two. The wait is finally over now, as the makers have released the teaser for part two of the third season on Wednesday, giving a thrilling glimpse of Bobby Deol's crime drama.

The new chapter unveils an intense continuation of the gripping saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption. The teaser features the song Duniya Mein Logon Ko by Saregama, setting the tone for an exhilarating season. Sharing insights about his role as Baba Nirala and offering a glimpse into the upcoming season, Bobby Deol said, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”