Published 01:58 IST, February 13th 2025

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Starrer Promises More Revenge In Return | WATCH

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out: the makers released the teaser for part two of the third season, giving a thrilling glimpse of Bobby Deol's crime drama.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 | Image: X

Ek Badnaam Aashram is a highly popular Indian series on OTT platforms. After three successful seasons, fans eagerly awaited part two. The wait is finally over now, as the makers have released the teaser for part two of the third season on Wednesday, giving a thrilling glimpse of Bobby Deol's crime drama.

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Season 3 Part 2 teaser out, set to stream on this OTT platform

The revenge drama is all set to return to screens with its upcoming season, premiering soon on Amazon MX Player.

This gripping crime drama boasts a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol in the lead, alongside Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. The teaser offers a chilling preview of Baba Nirala’s rise to power, the unshakable loyalty of his followers, and the growing tensions within his inner circle.

Aashram makers shared about the storyline

The new chapter unveils an intense continuation of the gripping saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption. The teaser features the song Duniya Mein Logon Ko by Saregama, setting the tone for an exhilarating season. Sharing insights about his role as Baba Nirala and offering a glimpse into the upcoming season, Bobby Deol said, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”

Updated 01:58 IST, February 13th 2025

