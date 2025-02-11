Euphoria Season 3 Filming Begins, Makers Drop Zendaya's First Look From The Series

Fans buckle up as the filming for the third season of Euphoria has officially begun. The makers confirmed the same about the latest season and even shared the first look of Zendaya from the highly-anticipated series. The photo has now gone viral on social media.

First look of Zendaya from Euphoria 3, fans react

HBO took to their Instagram handle to share a post of first look of Zendaya from the third season of Euphoria. Her character Rue is showcased in a dimly lit room, looking over her shoulder. Along with the picture, the network wrote in the caption, “Euphoria season 3 is in production”.

Fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “I dont care how long it’s been I need an update on Rue and Lori’s suitcase”. Another user wrote, “Normalize shows not taking a decade”. “The moment we've all been waiting for”, wrote the third user.

Why was Euphoria 3 delayed?

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the delay in production of Euphoria 3 was due to several reasons including the busy schedules of the cast and creator Sam Levinson’s work on other HBO series, The Idol. Reports also suggest that the relationship between Zendaya and Levinson cooled down during the long break.

Euphoria is loosely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences with drug addiction as saying adult, followed the life of high schoolers in the fictional town of East. Apart from Zendaya, the show also stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alex Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid among others.

