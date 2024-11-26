Search icon
Published 20:32 IST, November 26th 2024

Freedom At Midnight On SonyLiv: All About Trending Series On Nehru, Gandhi Ideologies And Partition

The series explores the dark events of the 1947 partition, highlighting the religious and socio-political factors that defined this difficult period.

Freedom at Midnight on SonyLiv | Image: X

Freedom at Midnight is a Hindi-language web series released on November 15, 2024, focusing on the 1947 partition of India and the fight for independence. Based on the bestselling book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, the series explores the events leading up to the Partition. Featuring a star-studded cast and available in multiple languages. Since its release, the show has been much talked about for many reasons.

Freedom at Midnight touches history

The series explores the dark events of the 1947 partition, highlighting the religious and socio-political factors that defined this difficult period. It focuses on the complex relationships and decisions that ultimately resulted in the formation of two nations, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the challenges and consequences of this pivotal moment in history. 

Freedom at Midnight poster | Image: X

The series is adapted from the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

Cast of Freedom at Midnight

Vedaa director Nikkhil Advani cast Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Tushar Joshi, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, K.C. Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Chirag Vohra, Luke McGibney, Ira Dubey, and Malishka Mendonsa for the drama.

Where to watch Freedom at Midnight?

Freedom At Midnight is available for streaming only on SonyLIV.

Freedom at Midnight scene  | Image: X

The series made its debut on November 15, 2024, exciting fans of historical dramas and those keen on Indian politics.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:32 IST, November 26th 2024

