Ishwak Singh Says Life After Paatal Lok Season 2 Feels 'Too Good To Be True': Fortunate To Be A...

Ishwak Singh has been basking in the success of his recently released web series Paatal Lok season 2. The actor received widespread appreciation for his role and even expressed their disappointment over his character Imran Ansar's death in the second instalment. While the actor has featured in several web series and even the first season of Paatal Lok, it was in the second season he got the due recognition. Speaking of which, Ishwak in a recent interview shared how his life changed after the release of the second season.

Ishwak Singh opens up about the changes in his life after earning wide-spread recognition with Paatal Lok 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ishwak said his life has come full circle. As an actor, he has achieved a status which feels too good to be true to him. "There’s a common thread connecting the life of my character Ansari and how I’ve navigating my path in the film industry. The show is a test for both of us," he continued. He called himself "fortunate" to be part of the show. "Paatal Lok Season 2 is great on its own. It also happens to be an excellent season 2. I’m so fortunate to be a part of Paatal Lok and this team."

When asked what it was like to reunite with Jaideep Ahlawat, he said he and the veteran actor had a "great" camaraderie. Throughout the first season, they've been looking out for each other. So after three years when he arrived on the Paatal Lok set, all the memories came rushing back. "All those memories came back with a barrage of emotions and things just started falling in place. I was feeding off the bond that Ansari and Hathiram had formed during S1," he added.

