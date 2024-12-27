All We Imagine As Light OTT Release: Payal Kapadia's Directorial Locks Date, Here's Where And When To Watch

All We Imagine As Light OTT Release: Payal Kapadia's directorial, which earned two nominations at the Golden Globes Awards 2025, is all set to woo the audience digitally. In September, the movie hit the theatres with limited screens but owing to Pushpa 2 release in early December, the theatre owners pulled the movie to give space to Allu Arjun starrer. Now, the OTT streaming giant has given an opportunity to the audience to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their home. For the unversed, All We Imagine As Light also won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

When and where to watch All We Imagine As Light?

On Friday, the OTT giant took to its Instagram handle to announce that Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon starrer will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 3. "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can’t miss!" read the caption.

The movie will stream just three 3 days before Golden Globes Awards 2025. The ceremony, which recognises excellence in both film and television, will stream LIVE in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 6, 2025.

Excited about the OTT release, Payal in a press note said "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

What do we know about All We Imagine As Light?

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires. It is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.