Daaku Maharaaj On OTT: Where And When To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela Starrer Online?

Daaku Maharaaj On OTT: The Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela starrer hit the big screens on January 12, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The film enjoyed a decent run at the box office and received positive reviews from cine-goers. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to begin its digital premiere.

Where to watch Daaku Maharaaj on OTT?

On February 16, Netflix India took to their official account to share that Daaku Maharaaj will be available on the platform. The NBK starrer action drama will follow the norm of all Tollywood releases debuting on OTT 6 weeks after theatrical premiere. Consequently, the film will be available on Netflix from February 21.

Announcing the release, Netflix wrote, "We would just like to say pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!" However, how many languages the movie will be available on the platform remains uncertain. Fans of the movie, and those who could not catch it on the big screen expressed their anticipation for the film in the comment section. Some even pointed out that despite creating significant hype around the film, Urvashi Rautela did not find a mention on the poster shared by Netflix on Instagram.

How did Daaku Maharaaj fare at the box office?

Daaku Maharaaj opened to a decent ₹25.35 crore at the box office. The movie was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. On the first weekend of release, Daalu Maharaaj collected more than ₹50 crore at the box office. At the end of its 5-week run, the action drama amassed a total of ₹90.93 crore in India. The movie added another ₹ 18.1 Cr to its kitty overseas which takes it worldwide collection to ₹ 125.8 Cr.

Offiical poster of Daaku Maharaaj | Image: IMDb



Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Daaku Maharaaj has been presented by Aditya Bhatia & Atul Rajani. Made under the direction of Bobby Kolli, the Telugu drama also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, along with others. Ace composer Thaman S has scored the tunes for the drama, whereas the cinematography has been looked after by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Ruben & Niranjan Devaramane are the head of the editing department.