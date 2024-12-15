Hindi Movies On OTT: Kill To Stree 2 IMDb's Top-Rated Films Of 2024, Where To Watch And Download

Hindi Movies On OTT: The best of Bollywood 2024 is now available to stream and download online. From commercial hits to critical success, Bollywood has presented a bouquet of options to cine-goers this year. Take a look back at the year's finest and revisit them online before bidding the year adieu. Check out the top-rated Bollywood movies as per IMDb and where to stream them online.

Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies)

India's Oscar hopeful, the Kiran Rao directorial made a louder noise post its debut on OTT. The film hit the big screen on March 1 and received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, the film became the talk of the town after its digital premiere on Netflix. Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, the film narrates the story of two young new brides who get exchanged while on a train ride with their new husbands. The Aamir Khan production has been selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Picture category for the Academy Awards 2025.

A still from Laapata Ladies | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Netflix

Maidaan

Box-office dud, the Ajay Devgn film seems to have left a lasting impression on the audience. Released alongside Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the sports drama is considered one of the biggest flops of the year. However, Maidaan has earned a rating of 8 from the viewers on IMDb. The film is inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football.



A still from Maidaan | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Amazon Prime Video

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion received a 7.8 from viewers on IMDb. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is a biopic on India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The film did not perform well at the box office but is considered a critical success.



A still from Chandu Champion | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Amazon Prime Video

Amar Singh Chamkila

The Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer debuted directly on OTT. Directed by Imtiaz Ali the musical drama is a biography of the eponymous singer and his partner-turned-wife Amarjot. The movie narrates the story of how the pop star duo rose to ashes to make their name worldwide through Punjabi folk music only to be shot later. Amar Singh Chamkila received massive critical acclaim upon release.



A still from Chamkila | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Netflix

Agni

With Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher and Kabir Shah in the lead roles, Agni premiered directly on OTT on December 6. The action thriller is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film narrates the story of unlikely partners who come together in the face of crisis to save the city of Mumbai from rising cases of fires.



An offical poster of Agni | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Amazon Prime Video

Kill

The under-rated movie featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala was a surprise for cine-goers. While it failed to impress the ticketing counter, the movie earned rave reviews from critics. The action film earned massive critical success.



A still from Kill | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Disney Plus Hotstar



Srikanth

Featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, Srikanth is also a biographical drama of Srikanth Bolla. the film is about a blind Srikanth who gets into MIT and goes to on establish Bollant Industries. It highlights the obstacles that the blind have to overcome in academics and business. The movie hit the big screens in May 2024 and opened to a lukewarm response.



An official poster of Sriknath | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Netflix



Sector 36

Featuring Vikrant Massey, the gritty thriller was a direct OTT release. The film is based on the real-life killings and human trafficking of children in Nodia's Nithari. The movie received massive critical acclaim and mentions in popular culture.



A still from Sector 36 | Image: IMDb

Where to watch and download: Netflix

Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer became the biggest film in Bollywood surpassing big-budget movies like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2 and several others. The horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2021 film and hit the big scenes on the Independence Day holiday alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. At the end of its theatrical run, Stree 2 raked in ₹ 597.99 Cr in India. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.



Official poster of Stree 2 | Image: IMDb