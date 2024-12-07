Search icon
Published 12:56 IST, December 7th 2024

Kanguva OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Suriya And Bobby Deol's Action Drama

After the debacle of Kanguva, the Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer is all set to make its way to the streaming giant later this week.

A new poster of Kanguva for OTT announcement. | Image: Instagram

Kanguva On OTT: Suriya starrer which was supposed to be a blockbuster failed to impress the audience. The movie helmed by Siva got embroiled in several controversies, including a lawsuit filed by Reliance Entertainment against the movie, negative campaigns, loud background sound and more. Not only this, Kanguva's negative reviews compelled the Tamil Film Active Producers Council to call for a ban on social media reviews. Now, as the movie is not enjoying any footfall in the theatres, it is all set to make its way to the streaming giant.

When and where to watch Kanguva?

Suriya starrer is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 8. The streamer shared a new poster and captioned it as "A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on KANGUVA arrives to settle it all." The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, there is no update on when the Hindi version will premiere.

Bankrolled by Studio Green together with UV Creations, the film follows Francis Theodore, a bounty hunter in 2024, whose connection with a child is mysteriously connected to a fierce tribal warrior's promise to a child in the year 1070. The movie marked the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who played pivotal roles in the movie.

What was the budget of Kanguva?

The movie was made on an estimated budget of ₹350 crore but could recover even half of the amount. As per 123 Telegu, in a media interaction, Dhananjeyan shared a perception blaming rivalry stunt for the failure of the film. He said, “Back in 2014, I mentioned that two fandoms were targeting Suriya completely. There was a perception that these fandoms didn’t want Suriya to reach the next level.” He further blames political parties for negativity, “Now, along with these two fandoms, two political parties have started spreading negativity about Kanguva. Whenever I tweet something related to Suriya or Kanguva, I see these two fandoms posting negative comments and trolls.”

(A poster of Kanguva | Image: Instagram)

Moreover, according to a report in Great Andhra, Suriya is likely to collaborate with KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green for another project, but this time it will be a modest budget film to reduce financial strain. He is also reported to take a pay cut to compensate Kanguva's losses. However, the producers are yet to confirm the same.

Updated 12:56 IST, December 7th 2024

