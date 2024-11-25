Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan Starrer

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date: The periodic crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan has got the OTT release date. Venky Atluri's directorial hit the theatres on October 31 and now after almost a month, the movie is all set to make its way on the streaming giant. The movie earned mixed reviews from the critics and audience and couldn't perform well at the box office.

When and where to watch Lucky Baskhar?

On Monday, OTT giant Netflix took to its official Instagram handle to announce the movie will premiere on November 28 in five regional languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. "Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

The movie follows Baskar (Dulquer Salmaan), a lower-middle-class man struggling to support his family while battling debt and humiliation. Desperate to escape his hand-to-mouth existence, Baskar takes a dangerous plunge into the murky world of financial scams.

Was Actor Nani the first choice for Lucky Baskhar?

According to 123Telugu, there was talk that Nani was first offered the role but declined immediately because he didn’t want to play a father. Following this, Venky Atluri reportedly approached Dulquer. However, a source close to the production claims the rumour about Nani rejecting the film is untrue. The filmmakers always had Dulquer Salmaan in mind, with Venky Atluri and co-producer Trivikram Srinivas suggesting his name.