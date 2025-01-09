Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: The Sabarmati Report, Ad Vitam, Hide N Seek And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are scheduled to premiere on OTT platforms this weekend. From Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report and Telugu drama Hide N Seek to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5 and other platforms offer films in various genres.

Neeli Megha Shyama

Neeli Megha Shyama is about Shyam and Megha. Shyam, seeking escape from a clash with his father, embarks on a treacherous trek in the Himalayas. Megha is a seasoned guide who accompanies him. A snowstorm traps them in a remote homestay in the middle of their journey. Shyam falls for Megha's strength, but Megha doesn't respond. Watch now for an adventurous trek of emotions. The movie premiered today, January 9.

(A poster of Neeli Megha Shyama | Image: YouTube)

Where to watch: Aha Telugu

The Sabarmati Report

Starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Rashii Khanna, the movie is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express train. The plot follows a Hindi reporter who struggles with a deadly fact when a train full of Karsewaks is set ablaze in Godhra. Years later, he is asked to help expose the Sabarmati Incident backed by a buried report. The movie which was widely hailed by the audience upon theatrical release, is all set to debut on OTT on January 10.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ad Vitam

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past. Starring: Guillaume Canet, Stéphane Caillard, and Nassim Lyes, the movie will premiere on January 10.

(A poster of Ad Vitam | Image: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Hide N Seek

Vaishnavi, a determined investigator, discovers a disturbing link between multiple murders, taking her on a dangerous quest to unveil a dark conspiracy in this gripping Indian crime drama. Starring Viswant Duddumpudi, Sainath Garimella and Kasvi, the movie is set to premiere on January 10.

(A poster of Hide N Seek | Image: IMdb)

Where to watch: Aha Telugu

Pombalai Orumai

During COVID, Ancymol, a Junior Health Inspector, is transferred to a rural village. She meets Sunitha, a tailor seeking help with an investigation. Together, they unravel the mystery with the help of Ancymol's friends. The movie will premiere on January 10.

(A poster of Pombalai Orumai | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the hands of a mysterious, all-powerful enemy. The movie is set to premiere on January 11.

(A still from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning | Image: IMDb)