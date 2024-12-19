Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:26 IST, December 19th 2024

Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ferry 2 And More To Watch

From The Six Triple Eight and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, films in various genres are releasing on Netflix and other OTT platforms this weekend

New Movies On OTT Releasing This Weekend. | Image: Instagram

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From The Six Triple Eight and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to a documentary based on Punjabi singer Honey Singh, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. The list enlists movies from all genres, check out below:

The Six Triple Eight

During WWII, the only US Women's Army Corps unit of colour stationed overseas takes on an impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama based on a true story. Starring Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian and Milauna Jackson, the movie will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen, the movie will release on December 20.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

He was an ordinary boy with extraordinary dreams. This intimate documentary traces the rise, fall and comeback of Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The documentary will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Boy Kills World

When his family is murdered, a boy is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. The movie will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Umjolo: Day Ones

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever? Starring: Sbusisiwe Jili, Khumbulani Kay Sibiya and Trix Vivier, the movie will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ferry 2

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him. Starring: Frank Lammers, Aiko Mila Beemsterboer and Tobias Kersloot, the second installment will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:26 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.