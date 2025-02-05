Mufasa The Lion King Locks OTT Release Date; Here's When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Animated Film

Mufasa: The Lion King had a great time in theatres and box office worldwide as the movie was well received by the audience. The movie which was the remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name grossed $653 million, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2024. In India, the film made over ₹130 crore within 2 weeks of its release. The movie which was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024, is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Mufasa: The Lion King

The musical, live-action drama will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 18, where it will be available for fans to purchase. Only from April 1, the movie the fans will be able to watch the movie for free.

The movie introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Mufasa: The Lion King leaves a mark at the box office