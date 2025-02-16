Samay Raina, BeerBiceps Controversy Spillover: Anubhav Singh Bassi's Lucknow Show Cancelled Over 'Law And Law' Concerns

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi was scheduled to perform in Lucknow at 3 PM and 7 PM on February 15. However, his show was cancelled following a letter from Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav to the DGP, Prashant Kumar. This comes amid the ongoing controversy regarding the lewd, incestuous and perverted remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Why was Bassi's Lucknow show cancelled?

Social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share messages from the ticketing booking platform informing them about the cancelled Anubhav Singh Bassi show. The message read, “Dear Customer, Your show Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi has been cancelled due to the denial of permission from concerned departments.” As per several media reports, the show was cancelled after the police denied permission to the comedian in order to maintain ‘law and order'. However, no official confirmation for the same has been given yet. It remains unclear if the show was cancelled as a result of the ongoing Latent controversy.

In a letter dated February 14, Uttar Pradesh's State Women's Commission (SCW) has appealed to the state DGP to ensure that undignified words are not used for women in the show. “Such shows if possible should be cancelled and not permitted in future”, the commission said. The letter came in the wake of a controversy surrounding the controversial remarks by social media influence Ranveer Allahabadia on the show India's Got Latent. President of Uttar Pradesh's State Women's Commission (SCW), Aparna Yadav, said that after watching his previous shows on YouTube channel, it was noted that Bassi had used indecent words during his shows. She requested the DGP to ensure that in similar programmes of stand-up artists, indecent words and undignified comments are not made against women. Anubhav Singh Bassi is yet to respond to the issue.

Underground Ranveer Allahbadia apologises again, says he is ‘feeling scared’

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remark again on Saturday but said he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats. Allahbadia landed in a major controversy over his perverted comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent last Monday. He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.

On Saturday, the social media influencer issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. He wrote, “I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.” Raina, on whose show Allahbadia made the comment, has deleted all 18 episodes of the show from YouTube, saying it was too much to handle for him. He also said he would cooperate with authorities. As per PTI, the issue also found a mention in the Parliament and at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, members from different parties have voiced concern over Allahbadia's comment and called for stringent measures to punish him and to ensure that such an incident does not recur. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other panellists Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.