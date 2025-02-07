The Mehta Boys X Review: Avinash Tiwary Steals The Show, Netizens Say Actor's 'Raw, Soul-crushing Performance Will Stay...'

The Mehta Boys X Review: Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary starrer has finally made its debut directly on OTT. The movie, which explores the troubled relationship of father and son, is being widely hailed by movie buffs. They have flooded the social media platform with their reviews, and they all are calling Avinash's performance a 'soul-crushing' performance. The way the actors have portrayed the relationship on screen is 'pure magic' per netizens.

Is Mehta Boys Ya or Nay?

Movie buffs have flooded X with positive reviews and are urging others to watch The Mehta Boys. While Boman Irani is as usual at his best, Avinash has stolen the show with his prolific performance, per netizens. Hailing the Laila Majnu actor's performance, a user wrote, "In #MehtaBoys, Avinash Tiwary cements his place as one of the most fearless actors of his generation. Heart-stopping, gut-wrenching, and beautifully human. Watch it for him alone. #Bollywood."

Another called Avinash "devastatingly brilliant" in The Mehta Boys and added, "his raw, soul-crushing performance will stay with you for days. The father-son arc? Pure magic. We don’t get actors like him every day."

The third user wrote, "What a beautiful film #TheMehtaBoys is! @bomanirani sir, every moment and frame is so meticulously directed. I am privileged to have spent time with you during your writing process (over the countless Gondola burgers). Thank you for making me a part of your journey. Love you!"

What do we know about The Mehta Boys?