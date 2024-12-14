New OTT Releases: Harikatha, Bouganvillea, Thangalaan, Mechanic Rocky And More Movies, Web Series

New OTT Releases: This week, new movies and web series will be available for streaming. As many as seven titles in various genres can be watched on various digital platforms. Some of the trending movies like Fahadh Faasil's Bouganvillea and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan have premiered on OTT and can be watched with family. Separately, the new series Harikatha is also trending on social media with positive reviews. Here's your streaming guide for the weekend.

Mechanic Rocky

Vishwak Sen's comedy action drama Mechanic Rocky debuted on OTT this weekend and is a perfect pick for easy viewing. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film hit theaters on November 22, 2024, and garnered a positive response from audiences.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bouganvillea

Malayalam thriller film Bouganvillea starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi is now streaming on OTT. It earned mixed reviews during its theatrical run but Amal Neerad's direction was appreciated.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram's period film Thangalaan emerged as a decent hit during its theatrical run. Now, it has premiered digitally to be enjoyed from the comfort of one's home.

Where to watch: Netflix

Despatch

New OTT movie starring Manoj Bajpayee, Despatch follows the story of a journalist trying to unearth a scam. It has earned mixed reviews but for the actor's fans, the thriller is a treat before the year ends.

Where to watch: Zee5

Harikatha

New Telugu series Harikatha is earning praise for its new concept and storytelling. It blends mythology with suspense and drama. The six episode series promises to be a good watch.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Roti Kapda Romance

A youth film, Roti Kapda Romance follows childhood friends scattered worldwide who reconnect after years apart. Together, they road trip across India to Goa, one friend determined to confront his ex who broke his heart and show her the mistake she made.

Where to watch: ETV Win

Kadha Innuvare

Kadha Innuvare is a 2024 Malayalam-language comedy-drama film written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. A remake of the acclaimed Telugu movie C/o Kancharapalem.